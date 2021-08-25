Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Two Congressmen Took Joyride to Kabul and Came Home on Evacuation Flight: WaPo

By Blake Montgomery
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two members of Congress took an unauthorized trip to Kabul as the United States conducted frantic evacuations following its military withdrawal and the Taliban’s rapid takeover, The Washington Post reports. Reps. Seth Moulton (D-MA) and Peter Meijer (R-MI) flew to the United Arab Emirates early Tuesday, and then “figured out a way onto an empty military flight going into Kabul,” according to a spokesperson. They left less than 24 hours later on a flight meant for evacuating U.S. citizens, skirting the typical authorization process for congressional travel. Staffers on the ground told the Post the trip was an unneeded distraction as they attempted to help tens of thousands of Afghans who had helped the U.S. flee the country. The congressmen responded in a statement, “Trust us: the professionals on the ground are focused on the mission. Many thanked us for coming.” Both served in Iraq before being elected. Both have been critical of the Biden administration’s efforts in Afghanistan.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Seth Moulton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Joyride#Taliban#Wapo#The Washington Post#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

White House defends letting billions in military equipment fall into Taliban hands

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that it was not the Biden administration's intention to arm the Taliban with billions of dollars in military equipment originally given to the Afghan government but claimed that the United States is taking steps to "reduce the amount of equipment" in the Taliban's possession before completing the troop withdrawal at the end of the month.
MilitaryTelegraph

Former British soldier stranded in Kabul plans escape for 400 Afghans

A former British soldier stranded in Kabul is leading an escape effort for 400 Afghans across a Taliban-controlled border. Ben Slater, 37, decided to escape Afghanistan over land seized by the Islamist group after the Foreign Office failed to approve visas for the air evacuation of himself and around 50 staff, mainly Afghan women, from the Nomad Concepts Group. Mr Slater is chairman of the group, which operates from Kabul.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Taliban offered Kabul to U.S., but Americans said no: report

Taliban fighters took the Afghan capital city of Kabul faster than anyone anticipated earlier this month – including the Taliban – but according to a Washington Post report, the U.S. had an opportunity to hold the city only to willingly turn it over. When Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani fled the...
Middle EastCNN

An Afghan YouTuber was killed at Kabul airport. Many more fear the worst.

(CNN) — Four days after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, 20-year-old YouTuber Najma Sadeqi sat on her bed and recorded a final video to tens of thousands of followers. Usually, her posts would show her cooking or exploring Kabul alongside her friends, in bright clothes and with cheerful music playing in the background. But before Sadeqi even began speaking, the dispirited expression on her face told viewers that this one was different.
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

2 congressman who snuck to Kabul airport now reluctantly support Biden's Aug. 31 withdrawal date

Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) got a bipartisan rebuke Wedensday from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for their 24-hour unauthorized trip to Kabul's international airport during the massive airlift of foreign nationals and the Afghans who assisted them. The Pentagon wasn't pleased, either.
Middle EastCNN

August 29 Afghanistan-Taliban news

US says a secondary explosion after a strike against an ISIS-K threat "may have caused" civilian casualties. The US military acknowledged Sunday night that there are reports of civilian casualties following a US airstrike against a vehicle in Kabul deemed to be “an imminent ISIS-K threat.”. A spokesperson for US...
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy