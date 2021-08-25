Two Congressmen Took Joyride to Kabul and Came Home on Evacuation Flight: WaPo

Two members of Congress took an unauthorized trip to Kabul as the United States conducted frantic evacuations following its military withdrawal and the Taliban’s rapid takeover, The Washington Post reports. Reps. Seth Moulton (D-MA) and Peter Meijer (R-MI) flew to the United Arab Emirates early Tuesday, and then “figured out a way onto an empty military flight going into Kabul,” according to a spokesperson. They left less than 24 hours later on a flight meant for evacuating U.S. citizens, skirting the typical authorization process for congressional travel. Staffers on the ground told the Post the trip was an unneeded distraction as they attempted to help tens of thousands of Afghans who had helped the U.S. flee the country. The congressmen responded in a statement, “Trust us: the professionals on the ground are focused on the mission. Many thanked us for coming.” Both served in Iraq before being elected. Both have been critical of the Biden administration’s efforts in Afghanistan.