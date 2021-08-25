Cancel
Douglas County, NE

Douglas County health chief seeks countywide mask mandate

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 6 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The health department for Nebraska's most populous county has asked the state for approval to issue a countywide mandate requiring people to wear face masks indoors. If approved, the order would apply not only to businesses but to schools within the county's borders, as well. Douglas...

North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

