Denver Broncos preseason news features talk of the Broncos forming a top running back duo in the NFL between Javonte Williams & Melvin Gordon, and the Broncos trade rumors are focused on wide receiver Tim Patrick to the Baltimore Ravens. Rookie Javonte Williams jumped out during the Broncos Preseason Week 1 win against the Minnesota Vikings which has caused excitement over the pairing of Williams and veteran Melvin Gordon. Broncos rumors center around WR Tim Patrick and if the Ravens make a big enough offer, will the Broncos consider moving their rising receiver? Join Broncos Breakdown host Matthew Peterson for all the details surrounding the latest Broncos news and rumors.