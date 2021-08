A Dixon man is facing several felony charges after allegedly trying to hit a Marshal during his arrest. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was called to home on Highway 133, north of Dixon, on Monday, for a peace disturbance. A Marhsal was also on the scene. The property owner told authorities that a man, Brad Atterberry, had damaged their home and been told to leave on two separate occasions over two days. The Sheriff’s Office says as Atterberry was being arrested, he tried to hit the Marshal, who used a taser to subdue Atterberry.