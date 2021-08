Back in April, we saw our first glimpse of the all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee. In the time since, we've seen the new three-row Grand Cherokee L, but the regular two-row model has had its production delayed and some models that were already produced had to be sent straight to the crusher following serious flooding that destroyed 25 vehicles. We haven't heard much on the new Grand Cherokee since the flood a couple of months ago, but new reports have revealed that Jeep has now opened dealer orders for the new SUV ahead of its official public debut. According to the reports, three variants of the 2022 Grand Cherokee (WL74) are available for the US thus far.