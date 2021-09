The 600-horsepower NSX Type S was Acura's big reveal at this year's Monterey Car Week, but an even more exciting announcement came in the form of a teaser for the Integra. Acura didn't give much away, but confirmed that one of its original models from 1986 will rejoin the lineup with a new generation sometime in 2022. As a reminder, the Integra was a compact model sold by Honda from 1985 to 2001, available in a range of body styles including a sedan, hatchback, and most famously, a coupe, It was sold under the Acura banner in North America and was later renamed "RSX" from 2001 to 2006.