Empower Field not requiring masks, vaccination; what about when the Broncos hit the road?

By Colleen Flynn
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KDVR) — The home of the Denver Broncos is opening the gates to full capacity for fan attendance this season, but encourage unvaccinated attendees to mask up. What should fans that follow the team out of the Mile High City expect at other stadiums?. Each stadium is allowing full...

