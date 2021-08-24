Red Sox option Jarren Duran to Triple-A as rookie works through growing pains

BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Sale joined some exclusive company Thursday night, tossing another “immaculate inning” for the Red Sox. It was the third time the Boston ace has accomplished the feat in his career, and all three came in a Red Sox uniform. In the third inning of Boston’s 12-2 win over the Minnesota Twins, Sale struck out Nick Gordon, Andrelton Simmons and Rob Refsnyder on nine pitches. All three went down swinging, with Gordon and Simmons fanning on high fastballs while Refsnyder couldn’t hold his swing on one of Sale’s filthy sliders. It was quite the sight to see: 9 pitches. 9...