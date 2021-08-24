Red Sox option Jarren Duran to Triple-A as rookie works through growing pains
The Red Sox still view Jarren Duran as a big piece of their future, but that time is not right now. As he continues to go through expected struggles and with a roster crunch in the outfield, the Red Sox optioned Duran back to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday to make room for starting pitcher Tanner Houck on the active roster. Duran, the Red Sox' top outfield prospect, posted a slash of .221/.236/.372 through 89 plate appearances over his first 27 games. He walked just twice with 33 strikeouts.www.theday.com
