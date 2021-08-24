Four MU players named on preseason All-SEC teams, Bazelak on second watch list

Great teams have great quarterbacks, and for Mizzou to emerge from the SEC’s middle class, the Tigers need great play at the game’s most important position. Bazelak displayed uncanny poise and accuracy last year as a first-year starter — only Chase Daniel has completed a better rate than Bazelak’s 67.3% in Mizzou’s modern era — but he needs to improve his downfield precision to put a scare into the best defenses on the schedule. Bazelak threw just seven touchdown passes last fall, but coach Eli Drinkwitz hopes to unleash the passing game in the red zone after the Tigers attempted just 25 passes inside the 20 in 2020.