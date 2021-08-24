Four MU players named on preseason All-SEC teams, Bazelak on second watch list
Three Missouri players were named to the Southeastern Conference Preseason All-SEC third team and one player was named to the second team Tuesday, according to a news release. The lone Tiger to grace the league’s second team is defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat. Quarterback and last season’s Co-SEC Freshman of the Year Connor Bazelak leads the lineup on the SEC’s third team. He is joined on the team by offensive lineman Michael Maietti and punter Grant McKinniss.www.news-shield.com
