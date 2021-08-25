Delaney Hardware Named to List of Top 100 Products by Professional Remodeler Magazine

3 bedrooms | 2 baths | 1,511 sq. ft. Restoration Hardware meets Hearth and Hand, this property is magazine worthy! Completely remodeled, new roof, whole house fan. Custom crown moulding, casing and baseboards throughout. Wainscoting in the dining room and Bead-board in the family room. Built in book shelves. The remodeled kitchen boasts new cabinets, marble countertops, subway tile and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms are remodeled. Two living areas, enjoy the floor to ceiling windows in the living room, the family room has a heated floor and is large enough to combine add a play or office area. Great curb appeal with custom fencing, new sod and mature landscape, enjoy shady areas to relax and even a front porch. The backyard is private and has everything you need to entertain. Two composite decks, a beautiful flagstone path, artificial grass, fire pit area, spa and also a covered patio! Side yard is large and currently used as a garden area, includes a shed and room for RV parking. Asking $879,900.