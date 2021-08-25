Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

2 Congress members fly to Kabul amid chaotic evacuation

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2brNci_0bbvjlUm00
Afghanistan Congress Visit (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Two members of Congress flew unannounced into Kabul airport in the middle of the ongoing chaotic evacuation Tuesday, stunning State Department and U.S. military personnel who had to divert resources to provide security and information to the lawmakers, U.S. officials said.

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., flew in and out on charter aircraft and were on the ground at the Kabul airport for several hours. That led officials to complain that they could be taking seats that would have otherwise gone to other Americans or Afghans fleeing the country, but the congressmen said in a joint statement that they made sure to leave on a flight with empty seats.

“As Members of Congress, we have a duty to provide oversight on the executive branch,'” the two said in their statement. “We conducted this visit in secret, speaking about it only after our departure, to minimize the risk and disruption to the people on the ground, and because we were there to gather information, not to grandstand.”

The two lawmakers are both military veterans, with backgrounds in the region. Moulton, a Marine who has been outspoken critic of the Iraq War, served multiple tours in Iraq. Meijer was deployed as part of the Army Reserves and later worked in Afghanistan at a nongovernmental organization providing aid. Both serve on the House Armed Services Committee.

Three officials familiar with the flight said that State Department, Defense Department and White House officials were furious about the incident because it was done without coordination with diplomats or military commanders directing the evacuation.

The U.S. military found out about the visit as the legislators' aircraft was inbound to Kabul, according to the officials. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing military operations.

One senior U.S. official said the administration saw the lawmakers' visit as manifestly unhelpful and several other officials said the visit was viewed as a distraction for troops and commanders at the airport who are waging a race against time to evacuate thousands of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others as quickly as possible.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement Tuesday evening taking note of the desire of some legislators to visit Afghanistan and saying she was writing to “reiterate that the Departments of Defense and State have requested that Members not travel to Afghanistan and the region during this time of danger. Ensuring the safe and timely evacuation of individuals at risk requires the full focus and attention of the U.S. military and diplomatic teams on the ground in Afghanistan.”

The Pentagon has repeatedly expressed concerns about security threats in Kabul, including by the Islamic State group. When members of Congress have routinely gone to war zones over the past two decades, their visits are typically long planned and coordinated with officials on the ground in order to ensure their safety.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he is sticking to his Aug. 31 deadline for completing the risky airlift as people flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

The two congressmen said they went into their visit wanting “to push the president to extend the August 31st deadline. After talking with commanders on the ground and seeing the situation here, it is obvious that because we started the evacuation so late, that no matter what we do, we won’t get everyone out on time, even by September 11.”

___

Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Matthew Lee contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

226K+
Followers
104K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Seth Moulton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Military Personnel#Defense Department#State Department#Americans#Afghans#Marine#White House#Pentagon#Islamic#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
Iraq
Related
MilitaryPosted by
WGN TV

As US military leaves Kabul, many Americans, Afghans remain

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the final five U.S. military transport aircraft lifted off out of Afghanistan Monday, they left behind up to 200 Americans and thousands of desperate Afghans who couldn’t get out and now must rely on the Taliban to allow their departure. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said...
WorldDetroit News

Meijer on CNN: 'Impossible to say' Afghanistan war was worth it

Reps. Peter Meijer and Seth Moulton once again defended their controversial trip to Kabul last week and condemned what they described in an interview with CNN Sunday morning as "some of the worst of American leadership" they had ever seen in handling the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Their statements came...
MilitaryPosted by
Syracuse.com

US military flies out evacuees in waning hours of withdrawal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military flew more desperate evacuees out of the Afghan capital on Monday in the waning hours of a final American withdrawal as the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate claimed responsibility for targeting the Kabul airport with rockets. The U.S. military reported no American casualties. The...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for unannounced visit rebuked by Pelosi

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for an unannounced visit during the evacuation of American citizens and Afghans have been rebuked by Nancy Pelosi.US officials were stunned when Representative Seth Moulton and Representative Peter Meijer flew into the country on a chartered flight and stayed on the ground for several hours before leaving on another flight.The White House and State Department was furious as the two lawmakers did not coordinate the trip with diplomats or military commanders in charge of the often chaotic situation at the international airport, according to the Associated Press.Mr Moulton, a Democrat from...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Axios

Pelosi reprimands Moulton and Meijer over trip to Kabul

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday said that there was an "opportunity cost" associated with Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) visiting Kabul on Tuesday as evacuation efforts continue in Afghanistan. Driving the news: "It's not just about them going to Afghanistan, but in going to the...
Congress & CourtsBirmingham Star

Two members of US Congress secretly fly to Afghanistan

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], August 26 (ANI): Two members of US Congress secretly travelled to Kabul, Afghanistan, as the US evacuates tens of thousands of Americans and vulnerable Afghans after the country fell to the Taliban. Representatives Seth Moulton, a Democrat, and Republican Peter Meijer, made a visit to the...
U.S. PoliticsWRIC TV

US to prioritize evacuations from Kabul until final hours

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military airlift of Americans and others from Kabul will continue until the final hours of President Joe Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline for ending the frantic evacuation from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, Pentagon officials said Wednesday. John Kirby, the chief Pentagon spokesman, said more than 4,400 American citizens...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CBS News

2 congressmen secretly visited Kabul during evacuation efforts

Two members of Congress secretly traveled to Kabul, Afghanistan, as the U.S. evacuates tens of thousands of Americans and vulnerable Afghans after the country fell to the Taliban. Representatives Seth Moulton, a Democrat, and Republican Peter Meijer, both Iraq War veterans, made a stealth visit to the Hamid Karzai International...
Congress & Courtswkms.org

2 Congressmen Make 'Secret' Trip To Kabul Amid U.S. Withdrawal Chaos

Veterans and Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Peter Meijer, R-Mich., traveled to Kabul "in secret" on Tuesday, drawing the ire of Biden administration officials. The congressmen are now casting doubt on the Biden administration's planned Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline. "As Members of Congress, we have a duty to provide oversight...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CW33

Biden says US-led evacuation from Kabul is accelerating

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden said Sunday the U.S.-led evacuation of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others from the Kabul airport picked up speed this weekend, although it remains vulnerable to threats posed by the Islamic State extremist group. Speaking at the White House, Biden said 11,000 people had...
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US evacuates 10,900 more people from Kabul: White House

Washington [US], August 24 (ANI): The United States has evacuated another 10,900 individuals from Kabul, Afghanistan, since Monday morning, a White House official informed on Monday. "Between 3:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. ET today, a total of approximately 10,900 people were evacuated from Kabul," White House Rapid Response Director Mike...
Militaryktbb.com

The Latest: 16 US citizens retrieved outside Kabul airport

BOCA RATON, Florida — Senior U.S. military officials in Afghanistan say U.S. Special Operations retrieved 16 American citizens from outside the Kabul airport early Monday morning. The military officials would not detail where in Afghanistan the Americans were rescued from but they said it was about two hours outside the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy