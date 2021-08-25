Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California accuses Activision Blizzard of ‘withholding and suppressing evidence’

By Mitchell Clark
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision Blizzard’s leaders have promised to work to make the company a safe place for women to work — but California has now accused the company of illegally “withholding and suppressing evidence” and shredding documents that it requested for its investigation (via Axios). California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) originally filed the suit in July, which accused the company of creating a frat-like culture where female employees faced “constant sexual harassment” and discrimination.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
State
Alabama State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Activision Blizzard#Axios#Dfeh#Wilmerhale#Nda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy