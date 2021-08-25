Cancel
Sparks fall flat on faces in 78-68 defeat

By Sabreena Merchant
silverscreenandroll.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time Elena Delle Donne was healthy for the Mystics, Washington’s spread offense absolutely overwhelmed the Sparks defensive scheme. L.A.’s pressure at the point of attack would spring leaks for open 3-pointers, and the Mystics took full advantage with their precise ball movement. As a result, when the Sparks...

