Duluth Public Schools will require masks for 2021-22 school year
Duluth Public Schools will require masks during the 2021-2022 school year, Superintendent John Magas announced at a school board meeting Tuesday, Aug. 24. As part of ISD 709’s Safe Learning Plan, all people age 2 and older will be required to wear face masks in district buildings. In addition, federal mask regulations mandate masks on all public transportation, including school buses. People who are unable to wear masks due to a medical or mental health condition or other disability are exempt from the requirement.www.duluthnewstribune.com
