Duluth, MN

Duluth Public Schools will require masks for 2021-22 school year

By Laura Butterbrodt
Duluth News Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuluth Public Schools will require masks during the 2021-2022 school year, Superintendent John Magas announced at a school board meeting Tuesday, Aug. 24. As part of ISD 709’s Safe Learning Plan, all people age 2 and older will be required to wear face masks in district buildings. In addition, federal mask regulations mandate masks on all public transportation, including school buses. People who are unable to wear masks due to a medical or mental health condition or other disability are exempt from the requirement.

PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

