Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pyro Vision Genshin Impact: Archon Story Details

By Ralston Dacanay
dbltap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving a Pyro Vision in Genshin Impact is a trait that a lot of fans in the action RPG community often find their favorite playable characters having in common. It's safe to say that as great of a game that Genshin Impact is, its voice acting and character designs have gone a large way toward keeping its community coming to its servers. In addition to the popularity of click and drag games involving its characters, the prevalence of discussion about the world of Teyvat's Visions is another example of how much Genshin Impact's community has enjoyed learning about the lore of the action RPG from miHoYo.

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pyro Hydro#Pyro Vision#Diluc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
NewsBreak
RPG
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus guide

Want to know more about Theater Mechanicus in Genshin Impact? If the name seems familiar, that's because this limited-time event first ran in version 1.3 back in February. Now it's arrived in Inazuma, so if you missed out on this minigame the first time around, you've got just over a week to give it a try.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun will weaken elemental bursts

MiHoYo posted a character trailer and more information about the upcoming new 5 stars in Genshin impact, Raiden Shogun. Raiden Shogun is the Electro Archon who rules over Inazuma, and is the one behind the Vision Hunt. Like other Archons, Venti and Zhongli, Raiden Shogun is considered a supporting character. Unlike them, who excel at crowd control, Raiden Shogun improves the party’s Elemental Burst damage.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Who is the voice actor for Aloy in Genshin Impact?

With Aloy making her way from Sony’s Horizon Zero Dawn over the Genshin Impact, players have all sorted of quests about her. She will be arriving on PlayStation on September 1 as part of update 2.1, and then six weeks later to PC and mobile as part of update 2.2.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

NieR Re[in]carnation Review – The Past Life Was Probably Better

It’s fair to say that Yoko Taro has long since acquired the attention of a massive fanbase in 2021. Going from developing extremely niche, broken games for over a decade to creating NieR:Automata (and selling six million copies) was already an impressive, lightning-in-a-bottle feat. Automata appeared on several Game of...
Video Gamespsu.com

Mass Effect 5 Teaser – Preview Of Bioware’s New RPG

A new Mass Effect game, tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 5, is on the way. EA announced the new game towards the end of 2020, and based on the teaser, it appears to be a complete entertainment win. It is a continuation of the original trilogy, possibly making this Mass Effect 4 rather than Mass Effect 5. While BioWare is keeping a lot of information regarding the upcoming instalment in the space-faring game under wraps, we have some hints courtesy of the announcement trailer and the first image released.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Supernatural RPG Code Atma’s release date lands later this month

Agate Games is launching its new urban fantasy RPG Code Atma on August 19, and pre-registrations are officially open. The game is coming to iOS and Android devices, so be sure to head on over to the App Store and Google Play to sign up – there are freebies to win if enough of you pre-register.
Video GamesNME

New ‘Genshin Impact’ leak reveals Aloy’s Cryo gameplay

Thanks to a new Genshin Impact leak, the first gameplay footage of Horizon Zero Dawn‘s Aloy has been revealed. The first look at Aloy’s character model and abilities have been leaked via a new Reddit post, showing off her Cryo archer abilities, as spotted by PCGamesN. The clip, which is...
Video GamesGamespot

Skateboarding Game, The Ramp, Launches On PC Today

Skateboarding game The Ramp drops on PC today. The game is the debut of Hyperparadise, which is a Berlin-based solo studio by Paul Schnepf. He was previously the co-founder of Grizzly Games, the makers of Islanders and Superflight. The Ramp has a very simple premise: You are a digital skateboarding...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

First look at Life is Strange: True Colors’ Wavelengths DLC

Square Enix and Deck Nine have released a new trailer for Life is Strange: True Colors that takes a closer look at the Wavelengths DLC. The DLC acts as a prequel to True Colors and follows Steph Gingrich as she takes over the Rocky Mountain Record Traders store and KRCT radio station. Set in the year before True Colors protagonist Alex Chen arrives in Haven Spring, the DLC spans four seasons and will reveal more about Steph’s past and her relationships.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Psychonauts 2 breaks down Raz’s Psychic Powers in latest video

Double Fine has released a new Psychonauts 2 gameplay video, this time focusing on the psychic powers main character Raz will have at his disposal. Raz retains many of his powers from the first game in the sequel. These include abilities like Levitation that allow him to roll on a ball that can reach higher areas. Then there’s the Telekensis power that allows Raz to move and throw things with his mind. There’s also several aggressive projectile attacks such as PSI-Blast and Pyro.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Garden Story surprise-launches today on Nintendo Switch & PC

As formally revealed at Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, developer Picogram and publisher Rose City Games have decided to surprise-launch Garden Story on Nintendo Switch and PC today. Garden Story is a hybrid of different genres, with some intense combat combined with farming and city-building, as the launch trailer illustrates. There are a few different weapons to swap between to battle different types of invasive “Rot,” creatures that are ruining the world. When you, the Guardian of the Grove, are not fighting though, you will be talking with charming citizens and helping to foster a community.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Here are 16 minutes of new gameplay footage for Tales of Arise

GameInformer has shared a new video, showing 16 minutes of gameplay footage from Tales of Arise. This video shows off the game’s early Lord Balseph boss fight. Thus, and if you don’t want to know much about that particular fight, you should simply skip it. Tales of Arise is an...
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Episode Two for the Silent Hill Mod for Fallout 4 is available for download

Back in February, we informed you about a Silent Hill mod for Fallout 4. And today, we are happy to report that its second episode is available for download. As the modder states, Whispering Hills basically turns Fallout 4 into a Silent Hill-like Nightmare. From now on you will be surrounded by Thick Fog, strange sounds and occasionally being dragged into an otherworld where monsters (SirenHead, Mumblers, Lyingfigures, Ghouls, Silent hill Nurses, Twin head Screamers and Dogs) await you. Moreover, Pyramidhead is also present in this mod.
Video GamesComicBook

Avatar Legends Breaks Kickstarter Record for Biggest TTRPG Campaign

Avatar Legends has become the biggest tabletop roleplaying game to ever launch on Kickstarter. After just three days, the Kickstarter for Avatar Legends has broken the Kickstarter record for biggest tabletop roleplaying game ever. The upcoming tabletop game, which will allow players to build tabletop roleplaying games set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and Avatar: Legend of Korra, beat the record previously established by Matt Colville's Strongholds & Followers, which raised $2.1 million over 30 days. By comparison, the Kickstarter for Magpie Games is currently sitting (as of press time) at $4 million with 24 days remaining on its 30 day campaign.

Comments / 0

Community Policy