Pyro Vision Genshin Impact: Archon Story Details

Having a Pyro Vision in Genshin Impact is a trait that a lot of fans in the action RPG community often find their favorite playable characters having in common. It's safe to say that as great of a game that Genshin Impact is, its voice acting and character designs have gone a large way toward keeping its community coming to its servers. In addition to the popularity of click and drag games involving its characters, the prevalence of discussion about the world of Teyvat's Visions is another example of how much Genshin Impact's community has enjoyed learning about the lore of the action RPG from miHoYo.