Rapid Pollinator Decline Driven by Habitat Loss, Pesticides, Changing Climate
The world’s pollinators are in decline—and scientists now have a surer idea of why. The bees, butterflies, wasps, beetles, flies, bats, and hummingbirds yes, animals and birds, too) that shift pollen from one flower to another and help three-fourths of the world’s food crops to fruit and reproduce are on the way out. Oblivion awaits insects and other pollinators because of the things humans have done, and go on doing.www.theenergymix.com
