Could Fort Collins’ Vacant JCPenney Become a Huge Sports Facility?

Hurricanes in the south could bring moisture along with cooler temps to Colorado just ahead of Labor Day weekend. CBS4 Denver is reporting that tropical storms developing into hurricanes to the south, like Nora near Baja California, will likely cause rain thousands of miles away here in Colorado. According to The Weather Channel, on Thursday, September 2, the high will only reach 78 degrees with isolated thunderstorms. Friday and Saturday are expected to be the same with a high of 80 degrees.