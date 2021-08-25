Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Exclusive-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips – sources

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – U.S. officials have approved license applications worth hundreds of millions of dollars for China’s blacklisted telecom company Huawei to buy chips for its growing auto component business, two people familiar with the matter said. Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, has been hobbled by trade restrictions https://www.reuters.com/world/china/exclusive-trump-admin-slams-chinas-huawei-halting-shipments-intel-others-sources-2021-01-17...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Commerce Department#Reuters#The Commerce Department#U S Commerce Department#Chinese#Baic Group#Supply Frame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio: Why is Biden Administration Approving License Applications from Huawei?

With reports that the Biden administration has approved license applications from Huawei to buy semiconductors, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wants answers. Rubio, who sits on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and is the vice-chairman of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, weighed on the reports this week with his office noting that “because Huawei is on the Entity List, the deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars required explicit approval from the Department of Commerce.”
Worldinsideevs.com

Volkswagen Officially Introduces ID.3 In China

The Volkswagen ID.3 has debuted at the Chengdu Motor Show as the third MEB-based, all-electric model available in China after the ID.4 and ID.6. Initially, the ID.3 was sold only in Europe, and there was no official plan to launch it globally. However, later on, rumors have emerged that the ID.3 is coming to China as well.
Foreign Policy101 WIXX

WTO to examine U.S.-China dispute on grain import quotas

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Trade Organization said on Monday it would review a long-standing dispute between the China and the United States on Beijing’s use of import controls for rice, wheat and corn. The Geneva-based trade watchdog ruled in 2019 against China’s use of tariff-rate quotas for agricultural imports,...
Cell PhonesTaylor Daily Press

Huawei P50 and P50 Pro with Snapdragon chips

Huawei P50 and P50 Pro Now officially announced in China. They are the brand’s first smartphones to run on HarmonyOS 2.0 out of the box. Numerous expert evaluations have now shown that the operating system developed by Huawei is very similar to open source Android operating system from Google. to be precise; HarmonyOS 2.0 is apparently built on Android 10. Several references to “version 10” are found in the code and even the popular Android Q easter egg app has been copied to the new version. Harmony Operating System.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

China criticises U.S. 'scapegoating' over COVID origin report

BEIJING/WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - China on Wednesday criticized the U.S. "politicization" of efforts to trace the origin of the coronavirus, demanding without any evidence that American labs be investigated, ahead of the release of a U.S. intelligence report on the virus. The U.S. report is intended to resolve disputes...
EconomyBirmingham Star

China eyes USD 1 trillion of untapped minerals in Afghan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 25 (ANI): China is eyeing USD 1 trillion worth of untapped mineral deposits in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country, local media reported on Wednesday. Afghanistan possesses a vast amount of intact mines and natural resources, including lithium reserves, as well as other valuable...
Businesskfgo.com

Tesla’s Musk signals concerns over Nvidia deal for UK chip maker -The Telegraph

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has signaled competition concerns over Nvidia Corp’s planned purchase of British chip designer Arm, the Telegraph reported on Saturday, citing multiple sources. E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc and smartphone maker Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have also lodged opposition to the deal with U.S....
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

As U.S. intel report looms, Beijing keeps pushing theory that COVID came from outside China

Hong Kong — President Biden was expected to see a U.S. intelligence report on the origins of the coronavirus, which he ordered almost 90 days ago, as soon as Tuesday. But regardless of the findings of the American intelligence agencies, Beijing is likely to keep pushing a narrative adopted early by China's Communist Party: That COVID-19 didn't come from China at all.
Businesstechnave.com

HUAWEI might be allowed to buy chips from the US again, but not for smartphones

HUAWEI could be taking small steps to free itself from the US trade ban as it's reported that the Chinese company could be allowed to purchase chips from the country again. However, the chips are not for smartphones but car parts such as video screens and sensors. Therefore, you might need to put the thought of the company gaining back its access to the Qualcomm chips or even Android on hold.
BusinessCNBC

Bosch says the semiconductor supply chains in the car industry no longer work

Bosch believes semiconductor supply chains in the automotive industry are no longer fit for purpose as the global chip shortage rages on. German car giants and semiconductor suppliers should figure out how the chip supply chain can be improved, according to Bosch board manager Harald Kroeger. Semiconductor supply chain issues...
Businesswhtc.com

Spotify says Apple’s deal to ease App Store curbs does not address core concerns

(Reuters) – Swedish music streaming platform Spotify Technology SA said on Friday Apple Inc’s agreement to loosen App Store restrictions for small developers does not address the basic aspects of their “anticompetitive and unfair practices”. “Apple’s recent changes do not address any of the core concerns Spotify and many others...
Businesspocketnow.com

HUAWEI can now buy chips from the U.S., but for its vehicle business

HUAWEI and the United States don’t really have a good relationship. The company was classified as a “national security threat” last year and was accused of installing a data backdoor. But things seem to be getting better for HUAWEI, as reported by Reuters. The United States officials have approved license applications for China’s blacklisted telecom HUAWEI to buy chips for its growing auto component business from the States.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Benzinga

Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy