Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Law.com Trendspotter: Nobody Wants to Hear You Brag About How Busy You Are—Except for the Industry Leaders Who Encourage It

By Zack Needles
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is growing backlash in the legal industry against what some are calling “performative busyness”—going out of your way to show everyone else how hard you’re working (or, at least, supposedly are working). Critics say this behavior sends the wrong message to young lawyers, creates anxiety in colleagues and ultimately...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Related
PoliticsLaw.com

Lawyers Make Plea to Peers: Stop Boasting About How Busy You Are

When John Hale took to Twitter this month to criticise some in his profession’s habit of boasting about how busy they are at work, he wasn’t expecting it to spark an important conversation in the industry. Prompted by a tweet he saw from a peer about not having taken holiday...
Career Development & AdviceLaw.com

Your Colleagues Want You to Stop Bragging About How Much You Work: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. GET BUSY LIVING - Do you send late-night work emails on Saturdays? Do you start responding to work emails at 4 a.m. each day? Were new episodes of “Friends” still airing the last time you took a proper vacation? If so, your colleagues have a message for you: nobody cares. Look, by all means, you do you—just don’t brag to everyone about how hard you work. It’s not impressive and, actually, it’s pretty concerning. That’s the basic gist (with some paraphrasing) of a recent tweet by Canadian criminal defense barrister John Hale, which received more than 1,700 likes and has sparked a conversation about the dangers of what some are calling “performative busyness.” The attitude that working nonstop (and talking nonstop about how much you work) is something to be lauded “seems to be embedded in the DNA of the profession, because the major metric for lawyers is the billable hour,” Hale told Law.com International’s Rose Walker. But Hale added that he worries about the message being sent to young lawyers who think they have to burn the candle at both ends every day and completely forego a personal life to be successful. The reality, he said, is that working insane hours does not always translate to being an effective lawyer. Or, as he put it: “A well done steak is not more valuable to me because it took longer to cook.”
LawLaw.com

US Lawyers Agree: Please Stop Bragging About How Busy You Are

A recent viral post criticizing the glorification of overworking has garnered a strong reaction from the legal community. Attorneys and observers say the practice is damaging to mental health and the culture of the legal industry. Some, though, see a new attitude emerging as younger partners rise through the ranks.
LawLaw.com

US Lawyers Agree: Please Stop Bragging About How Busy You Are

Big Law has an obsession with burning the candle at both ends. And some U.S. lawyers are growing tired of it. “I think the belief is that that, ‘if I’m extraordinarily busy to the point of feeling chaotic and unhealthy, then I won’t be seen as lazy, unproductive and unsuccessful. That’s a belief our industry, especially Big Law, indoctrinates,” said Jarrett Green, a wellness consultant and former Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom attorney, who refers to this dynamic as “chaotic busyness.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy