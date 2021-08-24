Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Islamists suspected among rescued Afghans

By cncadmin
communitynewscorp.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed on Tuesday that among the some 1,200 Afghan citizens who have flown from Kabul to Paris since August 16 are suspected Taliban Islamists. On France Info radio, he said: “Five Afghans were placed under surveillance upon their arrival.” A man was taken into police custody Monday evening for failing to comply with his conditions of residence. The five men were supposed to keep a period of quarantine in a hotel in the Parisian suburb of Noisy-le-Grand and not to leave the town. They are all suspected of being close to the Taliban and are therefore monitored by the secret services, as allowed under French anti-terrorism law.

communitynewscorp.com

Comments / 4

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valérie Pécresse
Person
Xavier Bertrand
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islamists#Afghans#French#Interior#Taliban#France Info#Parisian#Noisy Le Grand#Syrian#Eu#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
WorldPosted by
The Week

The horrific scene at Kabul's airport, in 14 photos and videos

Chaos and disorder erupted at Kabul's international airport Monday morning, as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the country and escape a Taliban takeover. At least seven individuals died in the mayhem, including some who clung to and then fell from a departing American military jet, reports The Associated Press.
Worlddallassun.com

Over 570 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The Afghan government forces have eliminated over 570 terrorists of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) in the past 24 hours, the defense ministry said on Monday. "579 Taliban terrorists were killed and 161 others were wounded as a result of ANDSF operations...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Not only do the Taliban live on opium

Canadian journalist Graeme Smith traveled for nearly 15 years in Afghanistan. First as a reporter, perhaps one of the Westerners who has covered the country for the longest time, and then as a consultant for analysis centers such as International Crisis Group, where he currently works. He has had contacts with everyone, including the Taliban. He knows a lot, of which more, and even so he warns: “We experts don’t have answers. The Taliban are a secret organization and nobody knows how they are financed ”. That said, there are approximations to the sources that have filled their coffers until the reconquest of Kabul. And there are many. According to a report recently gathered by UN member states for the Security Council, the annual income of the Taliban ranges from $ 300 million to $ 1.6 billion, an undoubtedly wide range. This report does specify the origin of the money: drug trafficking and opium production, extortion, kidnapping and ransom demand, exploitation of mineral areas, taxes in their control areas, individual donations and donations from non-governmental organizations.
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

Afghan accidentally airlifted out of Kabul despite being on a no-fly list.

Afghan accidentally airlifted out of Kabul despite being on a no-fly list. In a potential security violation, a person on Britain’s no-fly list was unintentionally flown to Birmingham as part of the UK’s evacuation from the war-torn country. According to the authorities, the individual is no longer regarded a person...
WorldNew York Post

Afghan man flown to France arrested, suspected to have ties to Taliban

An Afghan who was recently evacuated from Kabul was arrested by French authorities and is suspected of having ties to the Taliban, according to reports. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the man was initially placed on house arrest because authorities “suspected this person to have or to have had ties with the Afghan Taliban government,” according to Franceinfo.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Taliban reportedly carrying out door-to-door manhunt to round up old foes

The Taliban have begun conducting door-to-door searches for people they believe worked for US-led forces and the previous Afghan administration — despite their “no-revenge” promise, according to a Norwegian intelligence group. A report by the nonprofit RHIPTO Norwegian Center for Global Analyses, seen by Reuters, said the insurgents were hunting...
WorldPosted by
Vice

We Spoke to Afghans Who Escaped Kabul as the Taliban Closed In

As images of chaos emerged from Kabul, a group of Afghans watched nervously from afar in the congested lanes of a neighborhood in the Indian capital, having escaped the country but still distraught over the fates of relatives back home. Arif Ahmad, who said he worked for the previous government,...
MilitaryABC7 Chicago

Marine's uphill battle to rescue Afghan translator from Kabul

Marine Corps Maj. Thomas Schueman's quiet street in Rhode Island is a world away from Afghanistan, but he remains steadfast in his mission. As Taliban forces took over Afghanistan's capital of Kabul Sunday, Schueman was desperately trying to find a way out of the country for his friend and former interpreter Zak, one of the many still trapped as the government collapsed around them.
MilitaryCulpeper Star Exponent

'Game over': Westerners rush to leave Kabul, rescue Afghans

The chop of U.S. military helicopters whisking American diplomats to Kabul’s airport punctuated a frantic rush by thousands of other foreigners and Afghans to flee to safety as well, as a stunningly swift Taliban takeover entered the heart of Afghanistan’s capital. The U.S. was pouring thousands of fresh troops into...
Worldtriathlete.com

After Harrowing Escape, Afghanistan’s First Female Triathlete Now Safe in the U.S.

The first Afghan woman to finish an Ironman-branded event, Zeinab*, is safe and accounted for after escaping a Taliban takeover in her home country. The triathlete’s harrowing escape to the U.S. was made possible in part through the assistance of connections made through her training group, She Can Tri—a group we first covered back in April.
Warren, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Howland native Glenn Luther strives to rescue Afghan journalists

WARREN — Glenn Luther rushed to Warren from his home in Laurel, Md. — forgetting even to pack socks — as he dropped everything to implore a local congressman to help Afghan journalists get to safety. They are his former photojournalism students, considered friends, struggling to find a way to...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Afghan burned office’s files to protect thousands of Taliban targets as he fled

An expert who has spent years helping displaced people in Afghanistan has revealed that he burned documents in his office to protect Taliban targets as Kabul fell. Abdul Ghafoor’s work assisting refugees and those who had been deported back to Afghanistan made him, his staff and thousands of returnees a target for the Taliban and he had to act quickly to destroy years of data to keep them safe.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

The Nationality and Borders Bill could criminalise Afghan women fleeing the Taliban – it must be scrapped

Watching the scenes at Kabul airport over the past few days has left me with a feeling of grief and anger.Grief for the millions of Afghan women and girls, in particular, who were promised a brighter future and the opportunity to learn, to work and to pursue their dreams. And anger that the many pledges made to the Afghan people over the past 20 years have so clearly been broken.We’ve seen a lot of handwringing from government ministers in the past few days – at least from those who weren’t too busy on the beach to take notice of what was...
MilitaryPosted by
Action News Jax

Afghan officer who fought with US forces rescued from Kabul

Time was running out for Mohammad Khalid Wardak, a high-profile Afghan national police officer who spent years working alongside the American military. Hunted by the Taliban, he was hiding with his family in Kabul, constantly moving from place to place as they tried — and failed — several times to reach a rendezvous point where they could be rescued.
Worldcommunitynewscorp.com

What the West failed in Afghanistan

For days, social media has been filled with farewell messages from young Afghans who left Kabul in one of the last rescue flights. They say goodbye not only to their homeland, but also to a failed project that has shaped their lives over the past twenty years. It was an attempt to create a new state in Afghanistan that was supposed to guarantee a minimum of freedom and rights. “The backpack was not big enough to hold all of my dreams,” one wrote. “I left everything I worked for twenty years,” wrote another.
Militarycommunitynewscorp.com

Bundeswehr ends mission in Afghanistan

After the Bundeswehr’s biggest rescue operation in Afghanistan, paratroopers from the 1st Airborne Brigade and several hundred other soldiers are expected in Germany on Friday. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) and Inspector General Eberhard Zorn flew to Uzbekistan on Thursday evening immediately after the end of the risky mission to thank the military. They had “put as many people as possible to shelter in the most difficult conditions on the site”.

Comments / 4

Community Policy