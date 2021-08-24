Islamists suspected among rescued Afghans
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed on Tuesday that among the some 1,200 Afghan citizens who have flown from Kabul to Paris since August 16 are suspected Taliban Islamists. On France Info radio, he said: “Five Afghans were placed under surveillance upon their arrival.” A man was taken into police custody Monday evening for failing to comply with his conditions of residence. The five men were supposed to keep a period of quarantine in a hotel in the Parisian suburb of Noisy-le-Grand and not to leave the town. They are all suspected of being close to the Taliban and are therefore monitored by the secret services, as allowed under French anti-terrorism law.communitynewscorp.com
Comments / 4