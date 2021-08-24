It's that time of year again for government: Budget season. How will it affect you?
Taxable values of North Platte local governments Government 2020-21 2021-22 Percent change North Platte Public Schools $2,496,005,032 $2,531,719,843 +1.43% *City of North Platte/Airport Authority $1,618,995,929 $1,620,716,984 +0.11% *Lincoln County/Ag Society $5,030,301,347 $5,153,844,268 +2.46% Mid-Plains Community College Area $20,493,481,209 $20,829,147,938 +1.64% Twin Platte Natural Resources District $6,700,757,569 $6,866,749,882 +2.48% Educational Service Unit 16 $10,092,784,523 $10,339,750,594 +2.45% *-Taxable values for the pair of governments are identical. Sources: County assessors.nptelegraph.com
Comments / 0