Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Platte, NE

It's that time of year again for government: Budget season. How will it affect you?

By Todd von Kampen
North Platte Telegraph
 7 days ago

Taxable values of North Platte local governments Government 2020-21 2021-22 Percent change North Platte Public Schools $2,496,005,032 $2,531,719,843 +1.43% *City of North Platte/Airport Authority $1,618,995,929 $1,620,716,984 +0.11% *Lincoln County/Ag Society $5,030,301,347 $5,153,844,268 +2.46% Mid-Plains Community College Area $20,493,481,209 $20,829,147,938 +1.64% Twin Platte Natural Resources District $6,700,757,569 $6,866,749,882 +2.48% Educational Service Unit 16 $10,092,784,523 $10,339,750,594 +2.45% *-Taxable values for the pair of governments are identical. Sources: County assessors.

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln County, NE
Government
North Platte, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
County
Lincoln County, NE
City
North Platte, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Tax Bill#County Government#Tax Rates#Lincoln County Ag#Telegraph#Home 1#Union Pacific#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Defensive Biden tries to put Afghanistan behind him

A defensive President Biden sought to move on from the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on Tuesday, with a White House speech marking the end of the 20-year war. Biden insisted that the evacuation operation had been a “success” and pushed back hard against critics who have argued for an ongoing but modest American military presence.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy