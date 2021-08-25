Travis Kelce Fantasy Football 2021: Changes in ADP, mock draft tracker, offseason updates on Chiefs tight end

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleTravis Kelce was a big component on many championship rosters in 2020 and he has been the foundational piece for many mock drafters this offseason thus far. Kelce is now consistently coming off the board in the first round of drafts -- and that's not something we see often at the tight end position. It goes to show that the weekly advantage he provided over the vast majority of the tight end field in 2020 caught the attention of the mainstream. Can he repeat the performance in 2021? Are we drafting him at his ceiling?

