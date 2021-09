Birmingham, Alabama-based melodic crushers EMBR release their 1021 EP on Sept. 3 through New Heavy Sounds as part of the label’s 10th anniversary EP series. The band — who I like to think shed their second vowel when they went from five members to four between their first and second EPs — issued their debut album, 1823 (review here), in July 2020 and in addition to being their first LP, it was their first release with guitarist Mark Buchanan and bassist Alan Light in the band along with founders Crystal Bigelow (vocals) and Erik Bigelow (drums). I don’t know the timing on the two joining the band and the songs of 1823 being written, but there’s no question the return to the more-than-just-the-Bigelows incarnation that released 2019’s 326: Spiritual Dialysis — which would seem to have been made when Eric was undergoing actual dialysis; kidney since replaced — has helped EMBR push themselves into new territory on 1021, and it shows on each of the tracks in a different way.