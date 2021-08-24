Cancel
THE ANSWER LIES IN THE BLACK VOID ANNOUNCE THE DEBUT ALBUM FORLORN

By Jimbo
theobelisk.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Answer Lies In The Black Void is a collaboration between Martina Horváth (singer for the avant-garde metal project Thy Catafalque) and Jason Köhnen (Celestial Season, Bong-Ra, ex-The Kilimanjaro Darkjazz Ensemble) born out of their shared passion for doom. The debut album, Forlorn is an enveloping exploration of the doom...

#In The Black#Hungarian Folk Music#Burning World Records#Celestial Season#Denovali Records#Glastonbury#Mina 2#Moult#Okkultas 8#Trackback
