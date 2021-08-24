Williamsport -- Mary (Dirig) Willis, 91, formerly of Brookville, died at her daughter’s home in Williamsport surrounded by her family. She was born May 5, 1930, to Benjamin and Mary Catherine (Peake) Dirig in French Woods, New York. Mary married Edwin Willis in 1953 and moved to Brookville in 1957 where they lived together until Edwin’s passing in 2017. Together they celebrated 63 years of marriage. Mary moved to Loyalsock Township in May of 2020.