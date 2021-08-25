Cancel
Dalton, GA

High school roundup: Dalton softball falls despite Simpson solo shot; Creek volleyball wins one at Rome tri-match

By Daniel Mayes danielmayes@dailycitizen.news
Posted by 
The Daily Citizen
The Daily Citizen
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Z1zU_0bbvbU9d00

Softball

Chattooga 10, Murray County 2

Murray County (3-7) fell on the road as Chattooga (7-0) stayed undefeated Tuesday.

The Lady Indians scored the first run of the game in the top of the first, but couldn't keep it going as Chattooga pulled away. The hosts built their 10-2 lead after the fourth, and the game ended after the fifth because of the mercy rule.

Natalie O'Neal was 2-for-3 with an RBI double for Murray, and Alyssa Usrey sent in the other run. Brooklyn Gonzalez also was 2-for-3.

Murray County hosts Ringgold in Chatsworth Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 8, North Murray 2

North Murray (4-7-1) fell at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (3-3) 8-2 on Tuesday.

The Lady Mountaineers scored in the second and fourth innings, but LFO racked up eight runs on eight hits.

North Murray plays a doubleheader at Columbus on Friday at 4 p.m.

Sonoraville 3, Coahulla Creek 1

Coahulla Creek (1-5) took a battle with Sonoraville (7-0) into 10 innings, but the Lady Colts fell 3-1 when the Phoenix added two runs in the top of the 10th.

The Lady Colts scored one run in the second inning and Sonoraville answered in the fourth inning. From there, the teams were locked into a scoreless battle until Sonoraville finally broke through in the third extra inning.

Coahulla Creek was held without a hit by Sonoraville pitcher Taylor Long, who dealt 17 strikeouts. The lone Coahulla Creek run came when Bailey Warnix reached home plate on a wild pitch.

Long pitched all 10 innings, and Steahl Smith did too for the Lady Colts. Smith tallied 10 strikeouts and walked just two while throwing 151 pitches.

The Lady Colts play at Southeast Whitfield tonight at 5.

South Paulding 6, Dalton 1

Despite a home run from Samya Simpson, Dalton (2-3) couldn't score any more runs and lost 6-1 to South Paulding (6-2) Tuesday at home.

Simpson blasted a solo shot over the center field fence in the bottom of the third inning for the first score for either team.

Dalton pitcher Haley Curtis held the Spartans off the board until the fifth, when they broke through with three runs. South Paulding knocked out two home runs of their own.

Simpson was 2-for-2 for the Lady Cats, while Addison Eicholtz, Ella Hill, Dasia Ware and Gracie Young also tallied hits.

Dalton plays at Northwest Whitfield at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Volleyball

Creek splits at Rome tri-match

Coahulla Creek (6-4-1) split two matches at a tri-match at Rome High School Tuesday, defeating Woodland (2-6) and falling to Rome (6-2).

The Lady Colts defeated Woodland 25-20 in both sets of the match. Kalynn Cameron had three kills and two aces in the win, and Aubree Langley had two kills, two blocks and an ace. Sierra Simpkins had four kills.

Coahulla Creek fell to Rome 25-16 and 25-13.

Langley added three blocks in the loss, while Jalisia Famber tallied two kills and two blocks and Jarelli Mallozi had two kills and a block. Kensli Warnix totaled nine assists on the night for Coahulla Creek.

The Lady Colts host Pickens Thursday at 7 p.m.

To submit scores and results for nightly roundups, email sports@dailycitizen.news or call (706) 272-7742.

Comments / 0

 

