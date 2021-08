Expect to see plenty of changes in and around Joan C. Edwards Stadium for Marshall football fans this fall, and the changes will not be limited to MU’s new coaching staff. When the Thundering Herd opens the home portion of its schedule on Sept. 11 against North Carolina Central, it will be the first game in Huntington for new head coach Charles Huff and fans will also get their first look at several changes being implemented to improve their experience on game days, MU announced on Tuesday.