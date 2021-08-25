Cancel
Ford County, IL

Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, La Salle by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kankakee; La Salle; Livingston; Southern Will HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/ TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

