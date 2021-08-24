Cancel
Gov. Hochul Orders Mask Requirement in All Schools, Pursuing Options to Mandate Vaccines for School Employees

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Aug. 24, her first day in office, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new, comprehensive plan to help ensure a safe, productive return to schools this fall in the midst of rising COVID-19 numbers fueled by the Delta variant. As part of this plan, Governor Hochul has directed the New York State Department of Health to institute a universal mask requirement in all schools, public and private, as determined necessary at the discretion of the Commissioner. The Department of Health will issue the requirement through regulatory action established by the Public Health and Health Planning Council.

