Roberta McKern: Exploring the era of plastics at East Linn Museum

What a great day this was in Fairbanks, Alaska! We started our day by exploring the Museum of the North on the campus of the University of Alaska Fairbanks. In our opinion, this museum is a must-see when visiting Fairbanks! We then headed over to HooDoo Brewing for lunch and some drinks. HooDoo absolutely did not disappoint! After the brewery, we hit up a bookstore and then we headed over to Pioneer Park. There is no admission to get into the park and it's a great place to walk around and explore. There were a few shops open, and a number of people enjoying the different areas of the park. After Pioneer Park we headed out to Ursa Major Distillery. Wow! What a great find this was! They have a great little location and they make really good drinks. After experiencing so many wonderful Alaskan breweries this summer, it was nice to find this amazing distillery! Then it was off to dinner with Jessica and Lance Violett at The Library in downtown Fairbanks! We ended our day back at their house just hanging out around the fire laughing with friends!