Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County Schools launches COVID-19 dashboard

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fEK5A_0bbvYJnF00
Shelby County Schools launches COVID-19 dashboard Shelby County Schools launches COVID-19 dashboard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools has established a data dashboard to report COVID-19 cases district-wide.

SCS reported 255 district-managed student cases and 46 SCS charter student cases for week two of the school year. There were 25 district-managed staff cases and eight SCS charter staff cases.

The data dashboard will include:

  • Total number of District-managed students testing positive.
  • Total number of District-managed teachers/staff testing positive.
  • Total number of charter school students testing positive.
  • Total number of charter school teachers/staff testing positive.
  • Total number of District-managed cases reported since the start of the 2021-22 school year (cumulative cases).
  • Total number of charter school cases reported since the start of the 2021-22 school year (cumulative cases).

In order to maintain the privacy and confidentiality of individuals impacted, the District said it will not share specific details regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

The Tennessee Department of Education “paused” its sharing of data on reported COVID-19 cases among students and employees at public elementary and secondary schools Back in May. SCS said it has established the data dashboard “as part of our commitment to transparency.”

The website will be updated weekly.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
58K+
Followers
62K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Shelby County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
Memphis, TN
Government
Shelby County, TN
Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Health
County
Shelby County, TN
Shelby County, TN
Health
Memphis, TN
Education
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelby County Schools#School Teachers#Charter Schools#Covid 19#Dashboard#Scs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

SCHD renews latest health order with booster shot guidance

MEMPHIS, TENN. — The Shelby County Health Department posted on their website Monday evening that they are renewing its current health order effective Tuesday. Health Order No. 25 will keep restrictions like indoor mask mandates in place and encourage employers to require the COVID-19 vaccine or do regular COVID testing. The latest health order also gives more guidance and information about how third doses and booster shots will be available in the county.
Tennessee StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tennessee included in Education Department’s civil rights investigation into bans on mask mandates

WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Department of Education has opened civil rights investigations against five states that bar mask mandates for schools. The investigations by the agency’s office for civil rights will determine whether policies in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah threaten education access for students with disabilities and health vulnerabilities who do not feel safe attending school in person without virus mitigation strategies recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Posted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

The Latest: Portland, Ore., city workers must be vaccinated

PORTLAND, Ore. — City employees in Portland, Oregon, must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus — or obtain a medical or religious exemption — by the middle of October or they will be fired. Mayor Ted Wheeler and all four City Commissioners wrote Monday in a letter to municipal workers:...

Comments / 3

Community Policy