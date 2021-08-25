Shelby County Schools launches COVID-19 dashboard Shelby County Schools launches COVID-19 dashboard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools has established a data dashboard to report COVID-19 cases district-wide.

SCS reported 255 district-managed student cases and 46 SCS charter student cases for week two of the school year. There were 25 district-managed staff cases and eight SCS charter staff cases.

The data dashboard will include:

Total number of District-managed students testing positive.

Total number of District-managed teachers/staff testing positive.

Total number of charter school students testing positive.

Total number of charter school teachers/staff testing positive.

Total number of District-managed cases reported since the start of the 2021-22 school year (cumulative cases).

Total number of charter school cases reported since the start of the 2021-22 school year (cumulative cases).

In order to maintain the privacy and confidentiality of individuals impacted, the District said it will not share specific details regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

The Tennessee Department of Education “paused” its sharing of data on reported COVID-19 cases among students and employees at public elementary and secondary schools Back in May. SCS said it has established the data dashboard “as part of our commitment to transparency.”

The website will be updated weekly.

