A Saline County resident sustained a $23,000 total loss when someone broke into his residence south of Salina earlier this month. Jeremy Carnes, 40, told deputies that someone broke into his residence in the 400 block of E. Water Well Road sometime between Aug. 20 and Tuesday while he was in the Saline County Jail, Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. According to booking information, Carnes was booked into jail for failure to appear.