South Korea's plan to break Google, Apple's payment dominance

The South Korean vote over Apple and Google's App Store payment exclusivity that was scheduled to be held on August 30, has now been postponed again, with no new date set. Apple and Google are expected to lose a vote in South Korea's National Assembly, over the requirement that developers use the companies' payment processes. The bill was previously passed by the country's legislation and judiciary committee on August 25, 2021. — The Telecommunications Business Act requires a final vote from the whole assembly, plus ratification from President Moon Jae-In. The plenary session to debate the final vote was originally scheduled to run on August 25, but was then postponed until further notice.