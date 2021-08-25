South Korea's plan to break Google, Apple's payment dominance
Apple and Google are both currently embroiled in legal disputes with Epic Games over what the Fortnite-maker calls monopolistic in-app payment businesses, where developers are forced to give Apple and Google a chunk of all in-app payments. While a Californian court deliberates over the matter -- a verdict is expected later this year -- South Korea looks poised to pass a law that would force both Apple and Google to give developers choice over what payment systems they use.www.cnet.com
