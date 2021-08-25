Cancel
Business

South Korea's plan to break Google, Apple's payment dominance

By Daniel Van Boom
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple and Google are both currently embroiled in legal disputes with Epic Games over what the Fortnite-maker calls monopolistic in-app payment businesses, where developers are forced to give Apple and Google a chunk of all in-app payments. While a Californian court deliberates over the matter -- a verdict is expected later this year -- South Korea looks poised to pass a law that would force both Apple and Google to give developers choice over what payment systems they use.

Related
Cell Phonesbleepingcomputer.com

Google App bug blocks Android users from receiving, making calls

Google says that users of some Android phone models are affected by a Google App bug preventing them from making and receiving calls. "After the latest update to the Google Search App on Android, the users of certain mobile phones are experiencing difficulty in receiving and making calls," a Google community manager said earlier today.
TechnologyPosted by
TechSpot

Lawsuit alleges Google's Play Store revenue share policy just copies Apple

Why it matters: Google's Play Store may not be as profitable as Apple's App Store, but the two app distribution platforms operate in a similar way when it comes to extracting revenue from developers. That has landed Google in hot water with antitrust regulators, so it's only a matter of time before it will have to alter its Play Store policies to avoid more legal headaches.
Small BusinessDice Insights

Apple’s New App Store Changes Could Impact Small iOS Developers

Apple has announced notable changes for iOS developers who sell products via the company’s App Store. From now on, developers can inform customers about ways to pay for apps and services outside of the Apple ecosystem. “To give developers even more flexibility to reach their customers, Apple is also clarifying...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

South Korean decision on App Store payment exclusivity delayed again [u]

The South Korean vote over Apple and Google's App Store payment exclusivity that was scheduled to be held on August 30, has now been postponed again, with no new date set. Apple and Google are expected to lose a vote in South Korea's National Assembly, over the requirement that developers use the companies' payment processes. The bill was previously passed by the country's legislation and judiciary committee on August 25, 2021. — The Telecommunications Business Act requires a final vote from the whole assembly, plus ratification from President Moon Jae-In. The plenary session to debate the final vote was originally scheduled to run on August 25, but was then postponed until further notice.
Cell PhonesCNET

Screenshots on the iPhone: Here’s the button combo that works on iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and more

Taking a quick screenshot on your iPhone, whether it's an iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 11 or iPhone 12, is a simple process, but it varies depending on which iPhone model you have. Screenshots are a quick and convenient way to show off a high score in your favorite game, save text on a webpage for easy access later on, or help a friend troubleshoot an issue. And when I say screenshots are easy, I mean it. Especially on an iPhone. You quickly press a couple of buttons on your phone, the screen flashes, you share or save it, you're done. That's it.
Cell PhonesMac Observer

Developer Describes “Kafkaesque” App Store Review

We’ve heard plenty of developers talk about the problems with Apple’s App Store review process. Most recently, one developer experienced being in what she described as a Kafkaesque universe as she tried to get a simple bug update approved. Through a series of tweets, the CEO of coding app Hopscotch outlines the latest fiasco.
Technologyxda-developers

Apple will finally let developers notify customers of alternative payment options

Apple announced late last week that it is finally dropping its controversial “anti-steering” policy as part of a settlement it reached in a class action lawsuit. Before this announcement, Apple didn’t let app developers directly contact users informing them about alternate payment methods outside of their apps, but the Cupertino giant has now agreed to drop that controversial policy.
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Consumers spent $40 billion on App Store in H1 21, nearly double Google Play spend

A new study reveals that consumers globally spent $41.5 billion on the App Store in the first half of 2021, which is almost double that of the Google Play Store. According to data acquired by Finbold, consumers spent an estimated $41.5 billion on apps from the Apple App Store during the first six months of 2021, which is almost double compared to $23.4 billion spent by Android consumers.
Cell PhonesInternational Business Times

S. Korea Set To Ban App Payment Monopolies In World First

South Korean MPs were expected to ban Apple and Google from forcing app developers to use the tech giants' payment systems on Tuesday, effectively declaring their lucrative App Store and Play Store monopolies illegal. A bill set for a vote in the national assembly would make the South the first...
BusinessCNET

Elizabeth Holmes on trial for Theranos 'fraud'

A look at what's replacing the DSLR. Hint: It's (mostly) not a phone. SpaceX Starship is preparing for its first orbital flight. LG C1 OLED TV review: The high-end TV to beat in 2021. iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs. SpyraTwo hands-on: The ultimate water gun.
Businessnewsbrig.com

Google reportedly offered Netflix a special discount on Play Store fees

Google has been accused of playing favorites in its treatment of Android app developers. The Verge reports a newly unsealed consumer lawsuit against Google alleges the company offered to take a “significantly reduced” cut of Netflix’s Play Store revenue in order to quell the streaming giant’s “displeasure.” Netflix, Spotify and Tinder all supposedly tried to get around the requirement to use Play Store’s in-house billing system, and deals like this were meant to keep Netflix using Google’s payment platform.
TechnologyInc.com

Apple's App Store Settlement With Developers Settles Almost Nothing

Late Thursday, Apple announced that it had settled a class-action lawsuit with developers over App Store Guidelines. The headline was dramatic: "Apple, US developers agree to App Store updates that will support businesses and maintain a great experience for users." I think that's debatable. The lawsuit, known as Cameron versus...
Technologytechnave.com

Apple reaches agreement with developers on changes App Store

Some of you may recall Epic Games' decision to bypass the Apple App Store's payment system last year. Things quickly blew up between the two companies, resulting in an anti-trust lawsuit against Apple. After a long year, we're finally getting some form of resolution to this. According to IGN, Apple...
BusinessPhone Arena

Google needs to copy Apple to extricate itself from its Play Store mess

On Friday night, lawyers working on a class-action suit on behalf of consumers and Epic Games filed the suit noting that Google allegedly offered Netflix a special deal that reduced the fee that Netflix would pay Google for in-app subscriptions made inside the Play Store. Part of the complaint states that large subscription services like Netflix, Spotify, and Tinder have been trying to get around Google's 30% fee, and Netflix demanded an alternative payment platform.

