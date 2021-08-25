Cancel
Woman who coughed on market produce, claimed virus gets jail

By The Associated Press
wfla.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to coughing and spitting on food at a supermarket in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic has been sentenced to at least a year in jail. Thirty-seven-year-old Margaret Ann Cirko pleaded guilty to a felony count of making bomb threats....

Coronavirus: Pennsylvania woman who coughed on food gets prison term

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman who deliberately coughed on food at a supermarket was sentenced to one to two years in jail. Margaret Ann Cirko, 37, of Hanover Township, also was sentenced to eight years of probation and was ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution, The Citizens’ Voice of Wilkes-Barre reported. Cirko was also ordered to undergo mental health and drug and alcohol evaluations, the newspaper reported.
Woman sentenced to up to 2 years in jail for coughing on $35K worth of food

A Pennsylvania woman who purposely coughed and spat on food in a supermarket while screaming she had COVID-19 was sentenced to up to two years in jail. Margaret Ann Cirko, 37, apologized in court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to a felony charge of making bomb threats over the March 2020 incident in a Gerrity’s Supermarket near Wilkes-Barre.
Woman Gets Prison Time for Spitting on Grocery Store Food in Bizarre COVID Rant

A Pennsylvania woman decided to treat the COVID-19 pandemic as a joke last year, coughing on food at her local supermarket. Now she’s about to face a new audience: jail inmates. Margaret Ann Cirko, 37, was sentenced to one to two years in prison, eight years of probation, and ordered to pay a $15,000 fine for the incident. Prosecutors said that in March 2020, just as COVID-19 lockdowns began, Cirko walked into a Gerrity’s Supermarket and screamed, “I have the virus. Now everyone is going to get sick.” She then coughed and spat on food throughout the store, forcing its owners to throw away about $35,000 worth of food and merchandise, according to The Morning Call. She pleaded guilty to a weapons of mass destruction charge in June, a second-degree felony.
