Atomic Masters win medals while hosting USRowing Masters Nationals
For four days in August, the Melton Lake rowing venue hosted close to 1,400 athletes from all over the country at the USRowing Masters National Championships. For the Atomic coaches and masters rowers of the Oak Ridge Rowing Association, that meant juggling volunteer duties — in referees' launches, at the start dock and finish tower, and all around the boathouse — and competing in their 1,000 meter sprint races.www.oakridger.com
Comments / 0