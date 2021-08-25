Cancel
Foreign Policy

Cassidy Releases Statement regarding Biden Afghanistan Address

By Michaela Weeks
myarklamiss.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINTON, D.C (KTVE/KARD) — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. released a statement on the Afghanistan crisis regarding President Joe Biden’s recent address to the nation. “If the United States allows the Taliban to decide the rules, there is no good outcome. An airbridge surrounded by the Taliban is an example. The United States should work with allies to establish land evacuation routes to ensure all who want to leave are able,” said Dr. Cassidy. “If the Taliban believe they have the upper hand, they will act like it. If we have to prove that we retain the ability to kill thousands of Taliban, so be it.”

Joe Biden
Bill Cassidy
#Taliban#Washinton#Ktve#Kard
Foreign Policy
Afghanistan
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Deserves Credit, Not Blame, for Afghanistan

America’s longest war has been by any measure a costly failure, and the errors in managing the conflict deserve scrutiny in the years to come. But Joe Biden doesn’t “own” the mayhem on the ground right now. What we’re seeing is the culmination of 20 years of bad decisions by U.S. political and military leaders. If anything, Americans should feel proud of what the U.S. government and military have accomplished in these past two weeks. President Biden deserves credit, not blame.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

The negligence of Joe Biden

Last Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in Kabul, a suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest as American troops at Abbey Gate were processing entrants to Hamid Karzai International Airport. Nearly 200 people died at that horrific moment, including 13 U.S. service members.
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden struggles to address the most volatile crisis of his presidency

President Biden on Thursday confronted the most volatile crisis of his young presidency, the deaths of at least 13 Americans in Afghanistan that threatened to undermine his credentials as a seasoned global leader and a steady hand. In emotional comments at the White House, Biden made clear that the attack...
U.S. PoliticsVanity Fair

Joe Biden’s Afghanistan Nightmare Is Poised to Get Even Worse

Joe Biden strode into the East Room of the White House Thursday evening, set his remarks down on the podium, and looked up at the press. “Been a tough day,” he said, the words heavy. For much of the week, he and his administration had insisted that the situation was improving in Afghanistan—that what critics had likened to Saigon was turning into something more like the Berlin airlift. But as he faced the media Thursday following terrorist attacks at the Kabul airport that left more than 100 dead, including 13 American troops, he also confronted the limits of his control over the crisis playing out under his watch. “We’re outraged as well as heartbroken,” Biden said of the American and Afghan losses in Thursday’s ISIS-K attack.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
IBTimes

After Afghanistan, Biden Stakes Presidency On Domestic Battles

This has been a miserable summer for Joe Biden but with the last troops out of Afghanistan the Democrat will now hope to relaunch his struggling presidency back home. From the initial chaos in which Afghans tried clinging to departing US planes, to last Thursday's deaths of 13 US service members in a suicide bombing, the evacuation from Taliban-controlled Kabul has been ugly and traumatic.
Dover, MAwhdh.com

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden met in solemn privacy Sunday with the families of the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport and became the fourth commander in chief to bear witness as the remains of the fallen returned to U.S. soil from Afghanistan.

