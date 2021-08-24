One of Arlington's longstanding favorite watering holes is J. Gilligan's Bar & Grill. Located near the center of downtown Arlington, J. Gilligan's has been the home away from home for Arlington residents and University of Texas at Arlington students for over 30 years. The bar has a laid-back roadhouse vibe that is well suited to the country, blues and rock bands that regularly play on the beer-sign-festooned stage. And while they are friendly to strangers, a first time visit to J. Gilligan's will find one surrounded by regulars all there for the same reasons: a great beer selection and delicious no-frills cocktails.