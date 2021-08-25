Cancel
Exclusive Single Premiere: Imperial Broads “Another Planet” (2021)

By Bruce Baker
theaureview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSydney band Imperial Broads have been teasing out tracks from their forthcoming album, Counterpart. We are thrilled today to be premiering the third single; the swirling psychedelic “Another Planet”. In keeping with the title of the song, the track opens with a moody celestial feel to it. Throw in the...

New York City, NYRolling Stone

Patti Smith Releases ‘Live at Electric Lady’ Concert EP

A Patti Smith concert recorded this past April at New York’s Electric Lady studios has been released as a Spotify exclusive. Live at Electric Lady features original Smith tunes like “Ghost Dance,” “April Fool,” and “Peaceable Kingdom” along with Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings,” and Stevie Wonder’s “Blame It on the Sun.”
Musicworldmusiccentral.org

Influential Jamaican Producer and Singer Lee “Scratch” Perry Dies at 85

Pioneering reggae and dub vocalist and producer Lee “Scratch” Perry died on August 29, 2021 in Jamaica. Rainford Hugh Perry, better known as Lee “Scratch” Perry, was born March 20, 1936 in Kendal, Jamaica. Lee “Scratch” Perry was one of Jamaica’s most famous producers, who collaborated extensively with his friend...
MusicRevolver

For Fans of Neurosis: See LLNN's Unnerving Video for New Song "Obsidian"

For the last five years, the Copenhagen band LLNN have been making crushing post-metal that has both the aggression of hardcore and the weight of sludge. Next month, the quartet will unveil their third LP, Unmaker, via Pelagic Records, and today (August 11th) we're proud to premiere its beastly new single, "Obsidian," alongside an unnerving music video.
MoviesNME

‘BLACKPINK: The Movie’ review: a reminder of the joy of live music with the world’s biggest girl group

Five years ago, BLACKPINK arrived with their captivating debut song ‘Whistle’ (alongside ‘Boombayah’) and shot straight to the top of the Gaon charts in South Korea. K-pop’s then-latest monster rookies had arrived and quickly set about casting their spell further afield in the months and years that followed. Records were broken and sold-out shows were performed across the globe, their ever-expanding fanbase (known as BLINKs) grew at lightning speed.
Musictheyoungfolks.com

Lyric Video Premiere: ET Boys – “Something Love”

South Florida nu-pop/melodic rap duo the ET Boys unveil the lyric video, “Something Love,” via Wake Up! Music, following on the heels of their red-hot debut single, “Sober.”. Comprised of two Latino brothers – Tacboy and Sharkeyes – the ET Boys, literally, grew up – in utero – listening to...
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Devora Releases Wicked Debut EP – ‘Outlaw’

Outlaw-pop artist Devora just dropped her debut EP, Outlaw, via Tiger Tone, a blend of Goth, country, and dark pop, infused with the femme fatale flavors of Devora’s unforgettable voice. Talking about her sui generis sound, Devora told V13’s Aaron Willschick, “Country music has sort of been ingrained in me...
Musictheobelisk.net

Bogwife Premiere “Celestial Dawn” Video; A Passage Divine Out Sept. 17

Snare snaps and then you’re immediately swallowed by the fuzz of Bogwife‘s new single. If you’re the type to get a headache or worse from flashing lights, you’ll want to listen to “Celestial Dawn” without necessarily watching the video that’s premiering below — that is, I encourage you to hear the track one way or the other, but I’m not trying to hurt anybody by not giving fair warning — which culls together performance footage of the Danish four-piece as they unfurl the first audio from their upcoming LP, A Passage Divine. Set to release on Sept. 17, their second album overall behind last summer’s Halls of Rebirth (on Psychedelic Salad) reunites the band with producer Jacob Bredahl (HateSphere, Allhelluja, many, many more as performer and producer) and will be Bogwife‘s first offering through Majestic Mountain Records.
MusicBillboard

Billie Eilish Delivers Smoky Cover of 'I'm in the Mood for Love' for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Billie Eilish presents a breathtaking cover of Julie London's version of "I'm in the Mood for Love" during her visit to BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Sitting on stools, the 19-year-old superstar and her brother/collaborator Finneas perform a swoon-worthy rendition of the original 1935 classic, which was composed by Jimmy McHugh and written by Dorothy Fields. Fitting in theme with the vintage photo shoots for her latest LP Happier Than Ever, Eilish commands the empty stage like an old soul with her drawn-out, silky vocals.
Musicgrimygoods.com

Premiere: Carré share sprawling new track “Turn Down the Choir”

LA techno rockers Carré have shared a new song in the form of “Turn Down the Choir,” a sprawling five-minute track of looping beats and heady-electronica. The new single, accompanied by a video co-directed by Patrick Fogarty and Keveen Baudouin, and starring Ottmar De Anda and Nicolas O’Connor — follows the journey of its main character as he goes from being anesthetized to the world around him, to actually feeling connected to it and alive. But the song also parallels the kind of relationship a band has with its audience — and with “Turn Down the Choir,” Carré sends listeners on a sonic odyssey.
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

Tosin Abasi reveals Animals As Leaders have finished tracking their new album as he shares tap-heavy teaser clip

Tosin Abasi, guitarist with progressive metal innovators Animals As Leaders, has confirmed the group have finished tracking their fifth album. The guitarist broke the news via Instagram, sharing a brief clip of the last guitar part he was recording. The clip teases a pretty intense tap-happy track with Abasi showcasing one of his Abasi Concepts instruments – a J Larada in Capri Orange – in the process.
Musicgrimygoods.com

Premiere: L.A.-Based Musician Norrie Releases New Single “Earthrise” and Diorama Inspired Music Video

Los Angeles based musician Chris Gale has had an eclectic career writing and performing music in various forms from writing music for ads, playing in piano bars around the world to making all night minimalist soundscapes for art festivals. Now, Gale embarks on a new journey to define his own sound with his solo project, Norrie. Releasing three singles earlier this year, Norrie’s short body of work is defined by an understated moodiness, soft, rolling instrumentals and deep, hypnotic vocals. With tunes that rumble softly into subtle crescendos, Norrie has released a fourth single, “Earthrise,” a soul searching low humming song that encapsulates the essence of self discovery and personal choices.
Musicearmilk.com

Boy North releases latest progressive EP 'We All Stood Still'

Rising progressive and melodic trance producer Boy North shares a glorious, uplifting journey in the form of his new EP We All Stood Still via Another Rhythm. An artist who’s fast becoming synonymous with crafting lush melodies to a backdrop of sharp breaks, the new EP showcases all the sides to the rising producer’s musical personality.
Musicartvoice.com

NEW MUSIC: UK dream-pop duo Starrgazy releases video single “OCTPUS”

Starrgazy is the musical partnership of vocalist Lucie Hill and multi-instrumentalist Benjamin Wesley Morgan. Morgan sent Hill a music track during the lockdown. Inspired by My Octopus Teacher, the dreamy and woozy vibe led to the title and lyrics for “Octopus.” Within “Octopus” gentle atmospheric waves awash the listener in a journey of inner exploration. The song delves into underwater depths through a wobbly guitar sound and synths rumbling through the background to create a seasick feeling of being caught off balance.

