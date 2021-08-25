SF Giants’ catcher Buster Posey removed in fifth inning against Mets due to knee issue

Posey (knee) went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-5 loss to Atlanta. After missing two games with knee discomfort, Posey returned to the lineup and made an instant impact with his first-inning blast. The star catcher is up to 16 homers, 41 RBI, 55 runs scored and 14 doubles while slashing .313/.406/.524 across 340 plate appearances. As long as the knee doesn't flare up again, Posey should be good to go for his usual workload of starting roughly two out of every three games going forward.