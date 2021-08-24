Saint Augustine’s University Appoints Veronica Creech as the Inaugural Vice President of Economic Development and External Engagement

Raleigh, NC — The President of Saint Augustine’s University (SAU) Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail is pleased to announce that Veronica Creech will be joining the President’s Office as the institution’s inaugural Vice President of Economic Development and External Engagement. Ms. Creech comes to the University after leading the Office of Economic Development & Innovation at the City of Raleigh. While there she and her team crafted the City’s equitable economic development strategy which included creating a Raleigh Prosperity Index, standing up the Raleigh Business Alliance, and laying the foundation for the City’s move to community economic development.