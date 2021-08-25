Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Kara Is Back In National City as 'Supergirl' Returns for It's Final Episodes

justjaredjr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupergirl kicks off it’s final episodes tonight!. The CW series is back with it’s sixth season and the super friends are reunited. In “Welcome Back, Kara!” as Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Zor-El (Jason Behr) make their return to National City, they are determined to keep the Phantom Zone behind them and enjoy being superheroes together. Unfortunately, their overzealous efforts backfire, creating a whole new threat to National City.

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Behr
Person
Melissa Benoist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Welcome Back#Cw#National City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Manifest’ Saved With 20-Episode Fourth & Final Season On Netflix; Cast Led By Josh Dallas & Melissa Roxburgh To Return

Manifest will live on. After weeks of negotiations, Netflix has closed a deal for a super-sized fourth and final season of the missing plane drama, which will be available exclusively on the streamer worldwide. In a nod to Manifest‘s fans, whose passionate support helped resurrect the show following its cancellation by NBC, the announcement of the Season 4 pickup by Netflix was made on so-called “828 Day” (8/28) — when the series about the mystery of Flight 828 is celebrated annually — at 8:28 AM PT. The final season of Manifest, created by Jeff Rake, will be comprised of 20 episodes....
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

CSI: Vegas: CBS Teases Sequel Series’ Premiere (Watch)

CSI is returning to CBS this fall, and the network is now teasing the sequel series, CSI: Vegas, with new videos released on social media. The videos tease the return of three popular characters from the CSI: Crime Scene Investigation series which ran from October 2000 until September 2015. William...
TV & VideosComicBook

Supergirl: "Welcome Back, Kara!" Photos Released

Supergirl will return with new episodes in its sixth and final season in just a couple of weeks and now, The CW has released photos for "Welcome Back, Kara!", the eighth episode of the season. When we saw Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), she had just been rescued from the Phantom Zone by the Super Friends having been trapped there for an extended period of time thanks to Lex Luthor. Rescued along with Kara was her father Zor-El (Jason Behr) and it appears he will be spending some time with his daughter and her chosen family in National City. However, coming back to Earth will be a big adjustment for Kara after her experiences.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Supergirl: Mehcad Brooks Set for Finale; Melissa Benoist Talks Returns

With The CW's Supergirl now down to its final run of episodes, the focus is turning more and more towards the series finale as fans keep the dumpster fires of speculation raging over how the long-running Arrowverse series will end. Thanks to social media and the cast, fans already know that Jeremy Jordan (Winn Schott) and Chris Wood (Mon-El) are set to return for the series' wrap-up but now EW has confirmed that Mehcad Brooks will return as James Olsen aka the original Guardian (that has to mean a team-up with his sister Kelly (Azie Tesfai) aka the current Guardian, right?). Teasing that "story-wise, it's really lovely the capacity in which all the characters return," Benoist also found their returns important on a personal level.
TV Seriesjustjaredjr.com

Melissa Benoist & 'Supergirl' Cast Mark The End of Filming On Final Season

Melissa Benoist shared a short and sweet message on Instagram after filming her final scenes for the CW series. The 32-year-old actress and her co-stars wrapped filming on the show’s sixth and final season last Friday (August 6) in Vancouver, British Columbia. “thank you for an incredible 6 years—the cast...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Supergirl: Season Six; Actors Say Goodbye as CW Series Wraps Filming

Supergirl is flying off into the sunset. The cast has wrapped filming the sixth and final season of the superhero series, which returns to The CW on August 24th. Some of the cast wrote about wrapping production on the series via social media. Melissa Benoist, David Harewood, and Jesse Rath...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Riverdale season 5 spoilers: Show boss on Josie & the Pussycats’ return

There is a lot to look forward to as Riverdale season 5 returns to The CW this month, and the return of Josie is high on the list. Ashleigh Murray initially departed the flagship show to be a part of the spin-off Katy Keene — alas, that show was canceled after just one season. It created all sorts of questions as to if she was going to be back on this show, and it’s nice to get confirmation that she is. Not only that, but the Pussycats are going to join her!
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Supergirl Fans Want Kara/Lena Supercorp Ship Canon; Game Night Debate

Fans of The CW's Supergirl are only a week away from the start of the show's final run of episodes and expectations are running high for how the series will end its run. In fact, as we're writing this? Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) are currently the sixth trending topic nationally because fans of the two being romantically paired are pushing hard for "Supercorp" (their ship) to be official canon. That's pretty impressive on a day and during a week in which there isn't a new episode. As for The CW, they were busy releasing another behind-the-scenes clip with the cast similar to the "stealing" one from earlier. This time around? Game Night.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Stargirl Star and EP Talk Season 2 Premiere's 'Scary' Opening Scene, How [Spoiler]'s Arrival Affects Courtney

Stargirl was fixin’ for a fight in the Season 2 premiere of the CW superhero series, and by the end of the hour, boy did she find one! But first…. The new season opened with a flashback to “Decades Earlier,” where a young girl named Rebecca was forbidden by her mom from attending a friend’s birthday party across the street. When a (creepy af) little boy named Bruce appeared out of nowhere and goaded Rebecca into ignoring her busy mom, the lass scampered across the street. There, Bruce nudged Rebecca to steal one of the presents piled outside the front door....
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Superman & Lois season 2 premiere date hopes for Tyler Hoechlin, cast

After tonight’s season 1 finale, it only makes sense to want to know the Superman & Lois season 2 premiere date. So, are we going to get a chance to learn it anytime soon?. The first thing that we should do here is get some of the bad news out of the way: There is another batch of episodes coming to The CW! This renewal was first announced many months ago and with that in mind, there’s ever been any cause for concern on the long-term future here. The larger question has been mostly one of when the show could be coming back.
TV Seriesjustjaredjr.com

Brec Bassinger & More Return For 'DC's Stargirl' Season 2 Tonight (Photos)

It’s finally here – season two of DC’s Stargirl premieres TONIGHT (August 10)!. Brec Bassinger is back as the titular character Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl in the CW series. In the season premiere, “Summer School: Chapter One,” with summer break around the corner, Pat suggests the family take a vacation...
TV SeriesDecider

‘DC Stargirl’: Meg DeLacy Teases a Surprising Season 2 Team-Up

It’s still early going in DC’s Stargirl Season 2, but Meg DeLacy’s villainous Cindy Burman, aka Shiv, is already making some big moves. In the season’s premiere, she strutted into the former headquarters of the Injustice Society of America and began her own recruitment drive for a new, young ISA. And in this week’s episode (and spoilers past this point) she ate her own mom.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Supergirl’ Brings Back Familiar Faces for the Series Finale (PHOTO)

As tends to happen with series finales, characters return, and it will be no different for Supergirl when it says goodbye after six seasons. Series star David Harewood (who plays J’onn J’onzz) revealed that we’ll see Jeremy Jordan (Winn Schott) and Chris Wood (Mon-El) again in the finale, with a photo from the set of the three of them and Jesse Rath (Brainiac-5). “The Legionaires,” he wrote in the caption. See it below.
TV SeriesWashington Post

What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Supergirl’ returns on the CW

Untold (Netflix) The story of Caitlyn Jenner, from her Olympic glory to now. DC’s Stargirl (CW at 8) After experiencing a sliver of the superhero life, Mike begs Pat to let him join the team; the JSA prep for a confrontation with the Shade after getting some help from Thunderbolt. Lego Masters...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

NBC Returns To Top Primetime With ‘America’s Got Talent’ Quarterfinals; ‘DC’s Stargirl’ Season 2 Opener Falls From CW Debut

NBC, which steadily won primetime over the course of its 2020 Tokyo Olympics coverage, returned to top Tuesday viewership and ratings with America’s Got Talent. The competition show’s two-hour quarterfinals aired to 6.86 million viewers and earned a 0.9 rating int he 18-49 demo, per fast affiliates. America’s Got Talent was the highest-rated and most-watched program on Tuesday evening. ABC won the first post-Olympics primetime on Monday with the Season 17 finale of The Bachelorette, but failed to take the throne on Tuesday. The network had a quieter night defined by family sitcoms including The Goldbergs, Home Economics, The Conners and black-ish...
ComicBook

Supergirl: "Still I Rise" Synopsis Teases Surprising Character Return

Supergirl returns on Tuesday after a few months break and with The CW series winding down its final season, it will be interesting to see how things play out for the Super Friends especially Kara (Melissa Benoist) now back from the Phantom Zone. Each member of the team had their own challenges while Kara was away and in the newly-released synopsis for the tenth episode of the season, "Still I Rise", it sounds like Nia (Nicole Maines) may find herself getting a bit of help with a part of her challenges when it comes to better understanding her powers. Per the synopsis, Nia will be training with her mother, Isabel (Kate Burton).

Comments / 0

Community Policy