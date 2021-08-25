Kara Is Back In National City as 'Supergirl' Returns for It's Final Episodes
Supergirl kicks off it’s final episodes tonight!. The CW series is back with it’s sixth season and the super friends are reunited. In “Welcome Back, Kara!” as Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Zor-El (Jason Behr) make their return to National City, they are determined to keep the Phantom Zone behind them and enjoy being superheroes together. Unfortunately, their overzealous efforts backfire, creating a whole new threat to National City.www.justjaredjr.com
