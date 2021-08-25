Cancel
Tompkins County, NY

Flood Warning issued for Tompkins by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tompkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca. * Until further notice. * At 12:00 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 384.1 feet. * Flood stage is 383.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM EDT Tuesday was 384.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 384.0 feet. * Impact...At 384.0 feet, Water will affect some properties along the lake shore in the towns of Ulysses, Trumansburg and Lansing. No homes are flooded at this level. Parks near the lake may flood. Wind waves may cause unusual land erosion and damage docks.

