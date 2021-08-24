Cansortium Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

The one topic that is currently being talked about by every citizen of the United States of America is that of stimulus checks. People are eager to know the status of the recurring aid payments. The American Rescue Plan that was approved by Joe Biden, the President of the country, provided for the third round of the said stimulus checks. And accordingly, every state of the country was given 200 Billion USD to help the people. And apart from that, most of the states are doing their best to provide their people with the necessary financial aid. However, it took a lot of time for the entire process to get accomplished.