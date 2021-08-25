Cancel
Livingston County, MI

Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 10:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until further notice. * At 9:15 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 6.8 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.0 feet through Tuesday afternoon.

alerts.weather.gov

Township Of Hamburg, MI
Livingston County, MI
