New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday extended the three-day Covid-19 lockdown to Tuesday 24 August in a bid to control the fast-growing disease outbreak driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant. The nationwide extension comes three days after New Zealand reported its first Covid-19 case in nearly six months with cases detected in the capital city Wellington. The lockdown could be widened further in Auckland, health chief Ashley Bloomfield said. Stating that the whole country should be on high alert, Ms Ardern assured that New Zealand has adopted this strategy previously to drive out Covid-19. “We’ve been here...