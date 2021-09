SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A fire broke out at a building in Sandy that used to house an iconic family restaurant. The cause of the fire is now under investigation. Early Thursday morning, just after 2 a.m., multiple agencies were called to the area of S Holiday Park Drive near I-15 after a vacant Jim’s Family Diner in Sandy erupted into flames. At one point, crews tell ABC4 the flames reached 30 or 40 feet in the air.