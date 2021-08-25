Cancel
Greenfield, MA

New locale, same great music at Green River Festival

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENFIELD — It’s time to welcome back the Green River Festival. The three-day event will return to Greenfield this weekend after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the impact of COVID, there will be some changes this year, the biggest being the festival’s move to the Franklin County Fairgrounds after being held at Greenfield Community College since its inception in 1986. The move came about because the college is not open this summer.

www.gazettenet.com

