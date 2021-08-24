County Commission renews mask mandate for another week, Governor’s Press Secretary says mandate is “invalid”

Gainesville Professional Firefighters Union is not against vaccines. But they are upset with the Gainesville City Commission’s policy that mandates COVID-19 vaccines for all City workers, with non-compliance leading to termination. Nick Gonzalez, the President of IAFF Local 2157, is concerned that this mandate “could have a catastrophic outcome for the City.” He says many of the union members feel scared, and morale is low. Gonzalez wants the City Commission to reconsider the way the mandate will be implemented. He understands that mandates are not unprecedented, but in other situations personal choice has generally been considered, and reasonable alternatives have been allowed. Gonzalez wants to retain that personal choice for union members.