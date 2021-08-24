Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

County Commission renews mask mandate for another week, Governor’s Press Secretary says mandate is “invalid”

alachuachronicle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday the Alachua County Commission renewed the universal indoor mask mandate for another 7 days, with minor changes, including making masks optional for children under 6. In response, Governor DeSantis’ Press Secretary Christina Pushaw posted on Twitter that the emergency order is “already invalid, and the forced-masking cannot be enforced. No one will be fined or face penalties for declining to wear masks.”

alachuachronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldous Huxley
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Peter Mccullough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Statutes#Mandates#Governor#Twitter#Eo#Senate#Harvard Law School#The Board Of Pfizer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Argentina
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Jonathan Turley: Biden defies laws, courts – eviction ban latest setback for administration

The Biden administration has racked up a long line of losses in federal courts in what is one of the worst records in the first six months of any modern presidency. While most administrations tend to minimize such test cases to avoid creating bad precedent, the Biden administration has litigated with an utter abandon – elevating political over legal considerations in litigation. The latest is one of the most disturbing.
Public Healthcarolinajournal.com

Powerful state senator questions governor’s 18-month state ’emergency’

The leader of the N.C. Senate’s powerful Rules Committee took aim Tuesday at the governor’s long-running state of emergency linked to COVID-19. “An emergency is a dangerous situation requiring immediate action,” said Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick, in a news release. “The legislature delegated some power to the executive to act in an emergency because the executive can act immediately. Eighteen months into this pandemic, nobody can argue with a straight face that it’s a time-limited ‘emergency’ where the General Assembly does not have time to act. The governor needs to accept that this state must return to its normal system of government.”
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

LOW VACCINATION RATE: Columbia mayor hosts roundtable with government officials to encourage more to get shots

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — 41st in the nation. That’s where the Palmetto State ranks nationwide for fully vaccination residents according to Becker Hospital Review data. Monday, US Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge paid a stop to the Soda City. It was part of the Biden administration’s five city tour of the country to encourage more people to roll up their sleeves. A roundtable at Segra Park was hosted by Mayor Steve Benjamin.
Lawalachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces More Than $5 Million Settlement with Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence Following Recent Lawsuit

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Department of Children and Families (DCF) and the Office of Attorney General settled pending civil actions with the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Inc. (FCADV), its officers and directors, and the FCADV foundation for more than $5 million.
Gainesville, FLalachuachronicle.com

GFR fighting against City of Gainesville’s “vaccine or terminate” policy

Gainesville Professional Firefighters Union is not against vaccines. But they are upset with the Gainesville City Commission’s policy that mandates COVID-19 vaccines for all City workers, with non-compliance leading to termination. Nick Gonzalez, the President of IAFF Local 2157, is concerned that this mandate “could have a catastrophic outcome for the City.” He says many of the union members feel scared, and morale is low. Gonzalez wants the City Commission to reconsider the way the mandate will be implemented. He understands that mandates are not unprecedented, but in other situations personal choice has generally been considered, and reasonable alternatives have been allowed. Gonzalez wants to retain that personal choice for union members.
Calvert, TXrobconews.com

Calvert ISD Mandates Masks Despite Governor’s Executive Order

CALVERT - At the August 16 meeting of the Calvert ISD School board, the members and Superintendent discussed their concerns about the rising cases of COVID due to the Delta Variant of the disease. The school board members, and Dr. Hurst, were pleased with the results of last year’s decision to return to in person classes with masking and social distancing and they wanted to provide their students…
Baton Rouge, LAwbrz.com

Governor extends mask mandate another month

BATON ROUGE - Governor Edwards announced Friday he is extending Louisiana's mask mandate. The current order was introduced last month and was set to expire Sep. 1. It will now being extended four weeks. This is a breaking update.
Florida Statefox35orlando.com

Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates

School districts in Florida may impose mask mandates, a judge said Friday, ruling that Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority by issuing an executive order banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that DeSantis’ order is...
Public Healthalachuachronicle.com

Emergency Action and Short-Term Emergency Order Extended

At their Tuesday, August 24, 2021 Regular Meeting, the Alachua County Commission voted unanimously to extend both their Emergency Action, declaring a Local State of Emergency, and their Short-Term Emergency Order, requiring masking indoors in businesses. As with the initial Order, this renewal is in reaction to the alarming and dangerous spike in COVID-19 cases and the enormous strain on our residents, businesses, hospital personnel, and first responders.
gpkmedia.com

SVH Pressed By Governor’s Mandate

The Sierra Vista Hospital governing board’s August 26 regular meeting included a finance report which showed July to be the facility’s second best month for the year, fiscally speaking. While this report would ordinarily cheer the board, a looming vaccination mandate issued by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham prompted members into an involved and concerned discussion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy