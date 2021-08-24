County Commission renews mask mandate for another week, Governor’s Press Secretary says mandate is “invalid”
Today the Alachua County Commission renewed the universal indoor mask mandate for another 7 days, with minor changes, including making masks optional for children under 6. In response, Governor DeSantis’ Press Secretary Christina Pushaw posted on Twitter that the emergency order is “already invalid, and the forced-masking cannot be enforced. No one will be fined or face penalties for declining to wear masks.”alachuachronicle.com
