Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants' Buster Posey: Exits with knee discomfort

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosey was removed from Tuesday's game against the Mets with knee discomfort, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Posey was checked out by an athletic trainer during the fourth inning and initially remained in the contest, but he was replaced in the field for the following frame. The Giants were already leading the contest 7-0, so there's a chance the removal was precautionary. Curt Casali took over behind the plate and will have an increased role should Posey be forced to miss any time.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Curt Casali
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Mets#San Jose#The San Jose Mercury News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

San Francisco's Buster Posey behind the plate on Monday

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is batting third in Monday's lineup agains the New York Mets. Posey will catch on Monday night after Curt Casali was given a break against New York. numberFire's models project Posey to score 11.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
MLBknbr.com

Could Buster Posey win the 2021 NL MVP? We asked voters

As Buster Posey continues to power the Giants to the best record in baseball, buzz about whether he can contend for his second career National League Most Valuable Player Award feels inevitable. Posey’s case is peculiar. To save his legs and extract more effective per-game performance, the Giants sit the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Buster Posey on Giants' bench Wednesday afternoon

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. Posey appears to be receiving a routine rest day after going 0-for-4 and striking out four times on Tuesday. Curt Casali is catching for Anthony DeSclafani and hitting seventh on Wednesday.
MLBnumberfire.com

San Francisco's Buster Posey batting third on Friday night

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is starting in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Posey will catch against San Francisco's rivals after Curt Casali was left out of Friday's lineup. In a matchup against right-hander James Kaprielian, our models project Posey to score 12.1 FanDuel points at the salary...
MLBNBC Sports

Why Posey's resurgence doesn't surprise ex-Giant Romo

OAKLAND -- A few minutes after Sergio Romo walked back to the home clubhouse on Friday afternoon, Buster Posey emerged from the batting cage in center field at the Coliseum and made the long trek back to the dugout. Whenever those two share a field, it's impossible not to think about what they once accomplished together.
MLBMLB

Posey (knee), Crawford (back) day to day

NEW YORK -- The Giants lost two key veterans in their 8-0 win over the Mets on Tuesday night, as catcher Buster Posey and shortstop Brandon Crawford exited with left knee discomfort and lower back tightness, respectively. Manager Gabe Kapler said Posey and Crawford are both day to day and...
MLBParadise Post

SF Giants’ catcher Buster Posey removed in fifth inning against Mets due to knee issue

QUEENS, N.Y. — During the first few innings of the Giants’ series opener against the Mets, nearly everything went in San Francisco’s favor. The Giants jumped out to a 7-0 lead thanks to four home runs and rookie lefty Sammy Long looked dominant on the mound, but in the bottom of the fifth, things took a turn as catcher Buster Posey was removed with left knee discomfort and replaced by backup Curt Casali.
MLBgiants365.com

Giants’ Posey out, Crawford in lineup day after injuries

Buster Posey was out of the lineup for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday a night after leaving a game with left knee discomfort, while Brandon Crawford was set to play shortstop after experiencing lower back tightness. Manager Gabe Kapler said both players were encouraged by how they felt arriving to the park Wednesday. Posey, 34, was pulled in the fifth inning Tuesday night during an 8-0 victory against the Mets after plate umpire Greg Gibson told Kapler that Posey seemed off.
MLBgiants365.com

SF Giants injury updates: Here’s the latest on Posey, Crawford and Longoria

A night after Brandon Crawford and Buster Posey were both removed from the Giants' 8-0 win over the Mets with injuries, Crawford is back in the team's starting lineup while Posey is optimistic he'll be able to play within the next few days. Posey left Tuesday's game in the bottom of the fifth inning after experiencing left knee soreness while catching in the bottom of the fourth inning.
MLBKGO

San Francisco Giants' Donovan Solano tests positive for COVID-19; Buster Posey sits again

NEW YORK -- San Francisco Giants second baseman Donovan Solano tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday and will be sidelined for at least 10 days. Following a 3-2 victory over the Mets, manager Gabe Kapler revealed that Solano felt cold-like symptoms earlier in the day. He was placed on the COVID-19 injured list just before the game and sent back to the team hotel in New York, where he must quarantine.
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Friday BP: Should we be concerned about Buster Posey?

In case you missed it, Brandon Belt will miss tonight’s game again, due to being on bereavement leave after the passing of his grandmother earlier this week. Meanwhile, Donovan Solano is doing some time on the unspecified injured list, having tested positive for Covid-19. Which is.....not ideal. To say the least. Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery, and that no one else on the team was exposed, but you never know.
MLBESPN

Buster Posey returns to San Francisco Giants' lineup after missing two games

ATLANTA -- All-Star catcher Buster Posey has returned to the San Francisco Giants' lineup after missing two games with discomfort in his left knee. Posey started Friday night against the Atlanta Braves. Giants manager Gabe Kapler also said Friday that catcher Curt Casali, the fill-in starter for Posey who left...
MLBKEYT

Posey returns to Giants lineup; no concussion for Casali

ATLANTA (AP) — San Francisco catcher Buster Posey has returned after missing two games with discomfort in his left knee. Posey started in the opening game of a series at the Atlanta Braves. Giants manager Gabe Kapler says catcher Curt Casali was available off the bench after leaving Thursday night’s game at the New York Mets due to dizziness. Kapler says tests on Casali “didn’t find any evidence of a concussion.” Tommy La Stella started at second base after Donovan Solano tested positive for the coronavirus. Kapler says Solano is fully vaccinated and is quarantining at a New York hotel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy