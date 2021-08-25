Giants' Buster Posey: Exits with knee discomfort

Posey was removed from Tuesday's game against the Mets with knee discomfort, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Posey was checked out by an athletic trainer during the fourth inning and initially remained in the contest, but he was replaced in the field for the following frame. The Giants were already leading the contest 7-0, so there's a chance the removal was precautionary. Curt Casali took over behind the plate and will have an increased role should Posey be forced to miss any time.