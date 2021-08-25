Cancel
Omari Thomas still feels ‘like a freshman’, albeit an improved one

By Patrick Brown
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause his freshman season at Tennessee was so unusual, Omari Thomas still feels like a first-year player in some respects, which might explain why the big defensive lineman is viewing the Vols' opener against Bowling Green on Sept. 2 as an occasion. The former top-100 prospect played on average 11 snaps per game during the 2020 season after carving out a role in Tennessee's rotation up front defensively, so next Thursday night will be far from his first taste of football at this level. But it's a night Thomas admitted he's thought about frequently.

247sports.com

